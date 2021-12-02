KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

KBCSY stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

