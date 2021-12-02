Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

