Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

