Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €211.64 ($240.50).

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €162.30 ($184.43) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €200.37.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

