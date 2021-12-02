KeyCorp Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSM opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

