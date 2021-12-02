Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $693.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.