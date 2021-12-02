Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,178 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

Shares of KFS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,555. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

