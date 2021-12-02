KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,364. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

