Klaytn Price Reaches $1.50 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002649 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $64.52 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.70 or 0.07959428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,765.75 or 1.00211428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021365 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,736,201,334 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,176,782 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.