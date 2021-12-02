Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 32,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,661. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

