Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE KN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 34,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Knowles has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

