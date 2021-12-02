Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

