Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

