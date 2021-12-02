Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Koppers worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

