Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

