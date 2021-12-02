KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,796. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.