Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.