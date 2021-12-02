Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38.

