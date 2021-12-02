Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,260 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCT opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

