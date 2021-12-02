Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ouster were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

