Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.37. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.