Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,095 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

