Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,800 Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 597.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.