KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Set to Split on Monday, December 13th

Shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) are scheduled to split on Monday, December 13th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, December 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

NYSEARCA:KEUA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.85. 7,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50.

