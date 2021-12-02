Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,030,516.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,407,862 shares of company stock worth $35,696,041 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

