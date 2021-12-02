K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €12.99 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($14.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.63) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SDF stock traded up €0.36 ($0.40) on Friday, hitting €15.38 ($17.48). 1,490,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €7.38 ($8.38) and a 12 month high of €15.84 ($18.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.41 and a 200 day moving average of €12.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

