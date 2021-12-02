Kuai Token (KT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $658,714.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

