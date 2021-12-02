KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of KUKAF stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.