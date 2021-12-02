KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of KUKAF stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
