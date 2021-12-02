Kylin Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Kylin has a market capitalization of $55.78 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kylin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.