LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Buy

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

ARDX stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

