Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $365,617.60 and $33,408.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.63 or 0.08000085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,342.32 or 1.00351825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.