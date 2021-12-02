Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $926.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

