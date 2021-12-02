Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.46. 1,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 909,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

