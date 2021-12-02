Lattice Token (LTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $961,137.00

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $961,137.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

