LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

