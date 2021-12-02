Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $426,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $132.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

