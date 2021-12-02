Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $12,847,617 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $299.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.15 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

