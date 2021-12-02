Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of INFR stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

