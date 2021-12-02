LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.69

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.69 and last traded at $108.62, with a volume of 352051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

