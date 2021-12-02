Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $114.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

