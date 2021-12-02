Liberty Global (LBTYK) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 367 1769 2603 75 2.50

Liberty Global currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Liberty Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.29 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 18.51

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

