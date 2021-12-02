Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.76.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.