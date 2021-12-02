LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.74

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 15126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.