Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.41. 25,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,946. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.09. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

