Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Down 4.8%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 1,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

