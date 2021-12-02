LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 187.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 93,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 415,591 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in LKQ by 18,154.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 91,135 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.31. 25,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. LKQ has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

