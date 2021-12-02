Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $328.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

