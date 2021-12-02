Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,239.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07915751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.02 or 0.00361666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.47 or 0.00991403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083097 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00418094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00397542 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

