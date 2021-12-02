$LONDON 24-Hour Volume Tops $20,760.00 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $20,760.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.30 or 0.07987091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99967856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

