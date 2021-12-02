LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

