Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

